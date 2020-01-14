Aaron Epps: Logs 15 minutes
Epps tallied two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 15 minutes during Saturday's 108-93 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Epps remains relatively uninvolved on the offensive side of the ball, as he averages 6.6 field-goal attempts per game, hitting 47.0 percent on the season. Scoring and rebounding are his main avenues of production, though his two blocks Saturday matched his season high. The 23-year-old averages 19.4 minutes per game and figures to remain in his bench role for the foreseeable future.
