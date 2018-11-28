Aaron Epps: Misses out on double-double
Epps tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.
Epps has fully recovered from an ankle injury which he suffered towards the beginning of the season, but the 22-year-old has set to make a signature mark on his rookie campaign. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 G League Draft is expected to become a focal point of the offense in the coming months as the team looks to showcase their high draft pick.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country