Aaron Epps: Misses out on double-double

Epps tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in the loss Tuesday to the Hustle.

Epps has fully recovered from an ankle injury which he suffered towards the beginning of the season, but the 22-year-old has set to make a signature mark on his rookie campaign. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 G League Draft is expected to become a focal point of the offense in the coming months as the team looks to showcase their high draft pick.