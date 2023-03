Epps finished with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 27 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 loss to College Park.

Epps made his debut with the Swarm by leading the bench in scoring while leading the team in rebounds while finishing two boards shy of a double-double. Epps has averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 10 regular-season games this season.