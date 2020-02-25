Aaron Epps: Nets third double-double

Epps collected 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 G League loss to the Windy City Bulls.

Epps led the team in scoring and tacked on 10 boards to earn his third double-double of the year. His production over a season-high 35 minutes is likely a result of Northern Arizona's shallow roster Saturday with Jared Harper (wrist), Matt Farrell (left toe) and Trayvon Palmer (illness) all sidelined. It's unclear how many more games that trio will miss, though Epps doesn't appear poised to make a sudden break from his season averages of 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.