Aaron Epps: Notches team-high 26 points

Epps accumulated 26 points (10-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes Saturday against Delaware.

Epps fell just one rebound shy of recording a double-double and his team would fall 117-107 despite an impressive fourth-quarter rally. He pieced together a strong shooting line, rarely missing on the day. Epps has remained in a bench role for the majority of the season, averaging 9.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 3-point makes in 35 matchups with Northern Arizona.