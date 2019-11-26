Play

Aaron Epps: One assist over 11 minutes

Epps tallied one assist across 11 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Through two games this season, Epps has found himself playing 13.0 minutes per game, 10.9 minutes fewer than last season. When on the court, he's made a small impact, as he's averaging 3.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

