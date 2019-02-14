Aaron Epps: Outstanding individual performance

Epps finished Tuesday's win with 28 points (12-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 18 rebounds and two blocked shots in the 117-112 win Tuesday over the Vipers.

That's two games in the span of 10 days where Epps either recorded or nearly recorded a double-double, easily surpassing his season-high in points and rebounds, which was set earlier last week. The soon to be 23-year-old has quite suddenly made a case to be inserted into the starting lineup, and likely could unseat Eric Stuteville or even Hollis Thompson if he continues to perform at this level.