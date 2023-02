Epps (quadriceps) logged six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 17 minutes during the 905's 114-110 loss to Windy City on Wednesday.

Fortunately for Epps, the All-Star break helped prevent him from logging multiple absences because of his previous quad injury. Even without Christian Koloko or Reggie Perry, Jeremiah Tilmon can man the center position, still giving Epps limited time to work with across future 905 games.