Aaron Epps: Posts season-high 23 points
Epps registered 23 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 117-108 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Epps enjoyed one of his best games of the season, dropping 23 points while remaining turnover-free, something he's now accomplished in six straight games. This performance is likely more of an outlier, as the 23-year-old is averaging 8.0 points and 5.9 rebounds through 25 G League games this season.
