Aaron Epps: Scores 18 against South Bay

Epps tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 25 minutes of G League action Friday against South Bay.

Epps has received 29 and 25 minutes over his last two games, an upgrade from an average of 16.6 minutes he had seen through his first eight appearances this season. He's taken advantage of the opportunity, pumping in 17 of his 21 attempts from the field including a 6-for-7 run from beyond the arc over his last two contests. Epps' recent performances should keep him in strong contention for significant minutes off the bench moving forward with the G League Suns.