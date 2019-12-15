Aaron Epps: Scores 18 against South Bay
Epps tallied 18 points (8-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and four rebounds across 25 minutes of G League action Friday against South Bay.
Epps has received 29 and 25 minutes over his last two games, an upgrade from an average of 16.6 minutes he had seen through his first eight appearances this season. He's taken advantage of the opportunity, pumping in 17 of his 21 attempts from the field including a 6-for-7 run from beyond the arc over his last two contests. Epps' recent performances should keep him in strong contention for significant minutes off the bench moving forward with the G League Suns.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...