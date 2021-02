Epps totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds over nine minutes in Friday's 120-102 loss to the Vipers.

Epps started five games for the Charge earlier in the season, but he's fallen out of the rotation in recent contests. He was fairly efficient Friday and is now averaging 6.9 points and 4.7 rebounds over 15.5 minutes per game this year.