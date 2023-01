Epps (knee) logged seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 11 minutes during the 905's 105-99 win against Motor City on Thursday.

Epps returned from a six-game absence caused by his injured knee. Now that the 905 forward can play, he is expected to continue being a backup for them. Currently, their starting frontcourt includes Reggie Perry and Gabe Brown, the latter whom Epps could replace if able to play well enough.