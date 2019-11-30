Aaron Epps: Solid showing off bench

Epps racked up a season-high 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT) and eight rebounds over 19 minutes Saturday versus Sioux Falls.

Epps has moved into a few more minutes in the last pair of games due to a number of injuries in the Northern Arizona rotation and has taken advantage of the opportunity. He was efficient with his shot attempts Friday and should continue to see valuable minutes until the wounded return.