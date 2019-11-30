Aaron Epps: Solid showing off bench
Epps racked up a season-high 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3PT) and eight rebounds over 19 minutes Saturday versus Sioux Falls.
Epps has moved into a few more minutes in the last pair of games due to a number of injuries in the Northern Arizona rotation and has taken advantage of the opportunity. He was efficient with his shot attempts Friday and should continue to see valuable minutes until the wounded return.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...