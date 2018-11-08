Aaron Epps: Still limited
Epps played two minutes off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Skyforce.
Epps has been dealing with a right ankle injury to begin the season and Wednesday's game marked the second time he's been limited to less than four minutes of action. He had bigger expectations after being taken No. 6 overall in the G League Draft, and there's still hope that he'll join the starting lineup and take on a bigger workload as the season progresses.
