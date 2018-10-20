Aaron Epps: Taken sixth overall in G-League Draft

Epps was selected by the Northern Arizona Suns with the sixth overall pick in the 2018 G-League Draft.

Epps is coming off his senior year at LSU. He averaged 9.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 threes per game across 23.9 minutes. He also shot 52.3 percent from the field.

