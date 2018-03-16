Aaron Harrison: 31 in loss
Harrison totaled 31 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three steals, one assists and one block during Wednesday's 109-106 loss to Iowa.
Harrison lead all scorers Wednesday as he was able to reach the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season. After going 9-for-11 from the three-point line on Mar. 10, the former Kentucky star has been struggling, shooting only 35.7 percent over his last two games. The 23-year-old guard is still averaging a fine 18.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game for Reno.
