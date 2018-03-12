Aaron Harrison: 31 in win
Harrison recorded 31 points (11-14 FG, 9-11 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist during Saturday's 136-122 win at Texas.
The former Kentucky star had his best scoring game since pouring in 32 points back on Dec. 12, as he was able to shoot an impressive 81.8 percent from behind the arc Saturday. Harrison has been one of Reno's most reliable offensive performers this season, adding 18.1 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...