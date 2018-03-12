Aaron Harrison: 31 in win

Harrison recorded 31 points (11-14 FG, 9-11 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist during Saturday's 136-122 win at Texas.

The former Kentucky star had his best scoring game since pouring in 32 points back on Dec. 12, as he was able to shoot an impressive 81.8 percent from behind the arc Saturday. Harrison has been one of Reno's most reliable offensive performers this season, adding 18.1 points per game along with 4.3 rebounds.