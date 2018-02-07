Aaron Harrison: Constant high offensive numbers

Harrison registered 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals during Tuesday's wild win over Texas.

The former Kentucky guard looks like he has found his rhythm back in the NBA G-League. Aside from a couple poor scoring games, Harrison is constantly putting up great offensive numbers night in and night out. He is averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 rebounds with his stint on the Bighorns this year.