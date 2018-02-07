Aaron Harrison: Constant high offensive numbers
Harrison registered 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals during Tuesday's wild win over Texas.
The former Kentucky guard looks like he has found his rhythm back in the NBA G-League. Aside from a couple poor scoring games, Harrison is constantly putting up great offensive numbers night in and night out. He is averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 rebounds with his stint on the Bighorns this year.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...