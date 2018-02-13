Aaron Harrison: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster

Harrison will join 12 other G League stars as a member of the 2018 NBA G League USA roster for the upcoming International Challenge.

The 23 year old former Hornet has been a standout for the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 made threes per game over 32 contests. He and his fellow G League stars will face the Mexican National Team on Sunday, February 18th during NBA All-Star festivities.