Aaron Harrison: Rejoins G-League team

Harrison rejoined the Reno Bighorns for Tuesday's game against the Northern Arizona Suns after participating the FIBA Qualifying Tournament for Team USA.

Harrison was away from the team for roughly two weeks, but he rejoined the Bighorns on Tuesday and played 22 minutes off the bench. Harrison finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go with three rebounds.