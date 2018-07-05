Aaron Jackson: Waived by Houston
Jackson was waived by the Rockets on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Jackson had his team option for the 2018-19 campaign exercised at the end of June, but the Rockets are changing course and are now set to release the 32-year-old guard. The expectation is that Jackson will pursue an overseas opportunity in China, though he could join an NBA team in the second half of the 2018-19 schedule once his season overseas is completed.
