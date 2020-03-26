Aaron Nesmith: Entering draft

Nesmith (foot) announced Thursday via his personal Instagram account that he'll forgo his final two seasons at Vanderbilt to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Nesmith wasn't really on many NBA radars after a solid but unspectacular freshman season for the Commodores in 2018-19, but he broke out as a sophomore before suffering a season-ending right foot injury in early January. Over his 14 games for Vanderbilt, Nesmith averaged 23.0 points, 4.9 boards, 4.3 three-pointers, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 assists in 35.7 minutes. The 6-foot-6, 213-pound Nesmith's efficiency was particularly remarkable for a wing player, as he converted at a 51.2 percent clip from the field and a 52.2 percent clip from downtown. After the big season, Nesmith projects as a first-round selection, and he should be a fit for any team looking to add some outside shooting on the wing. Nesmith is still donning a walking boot over his injured foot, but he told Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com that he expects to be cleared for live action in May.