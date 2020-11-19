Nesmith was drafted by the Celtics with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Nesmith is a terrific three-point shooter who has the ability to stretch the defense, but yet, he can still step inside the arc and attack the rim forcefully. The Vanderbilt product, who appeared in only 14 games last season due to a lingering foot injury, averaged 23.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting an astonishing 52.2 percent from three. The 6-6 wing will presumably start the 2020-21 campaign off the bench, assuming Boston keeps Gordon Hayward, and battle for minutes with Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford.