Wheeler delivered 12 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 19 minutes in Windy City's 135-110 win over Texas on Thursday.

The 24-year-old St. John's product has generated five double-digit scoring tallies in the last eight games, and he was especially efficient Thursday with what his lowest minute tally since Feb. 13. Wheeler should continue to serve as a relatively reliable source of scoring, rebounds and blocks if he continues to log what has typically been a 20-minute-plus allotment of playing time of late.