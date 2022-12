The Windy City Bulls acquired Wheeler from the G League's available player pool Saturday.

Windy City will mark the second G League stop of the season for Wheeler, who went undrafted out of St. John's this past summer. The 6-foot-9 forward previously appeared in 11 games for the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 3.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 19.6 minutes.