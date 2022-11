Wheeler posted eight points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 130-87 victory over Westchester.

Wheeler led the Swarm bench in rebounds while posting a bench-high-tying point total in 29 minutes, nearly finishing with a double-double in the blowout victory. Wheeler has averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in nine appearances this season.