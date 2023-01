Wheeler contributed nine points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Windy City's 118-116 loss to Capital City on Friday.

The St. John's product drew his fifth start of the season and filled what a complementary role on the offensive end. Wheeler has at least Friday's scoring total in three of his past four games, a stretch that includes a pair of double-digit point tallies.