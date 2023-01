Wheeler produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, an assist and two steals in 25 minutes in Thursday's 133-111 loss to College Park.

Wheeler started for the second straight game after coming off the bench in his first five appearances for Windy City. With Marko Simonovic in Chicago, Wheeler may continue to get extended playing time in the near future.