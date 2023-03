Wheeler mustered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes in the Bulls' 120-102 win over Wisconsin on Saturday.

Wheeler was far from his most efficient shooting-wise, but he still put together a solid complementary line. The 24-year-old's double-digit scoring tally was his fourth in five games, a stretch during which he also posted at least six rebounds on four occasions.