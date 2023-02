Wheeler registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and one block across 27 minutes during Windy City's 115-108 loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Wheeler's 55.6 percent success rate from the floor was his second highest since Jan. 21. Meanwhile, the St. John's product's rebounding tally was his best across 16 regular-season contests, and he heads into the All-Star break averaging 6.6 points and 3.0 rebounds across 17.9 minutes.