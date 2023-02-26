Wheeler contributed 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 32 minutes in Windy City's 108-103 win over Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Wheeler's scoring total checked in second only to Carlik Jones on the night for the Bulls, and his unusually prolific showing from behind the arc saw him drain a season-high number of three-pointers. Wheeler now has three straight double-digit scoring efforts and at least one block in each of those contests as well.