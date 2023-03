Wheeler delivered 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one block across 36 minutes in Windy City's win over Delaware on Saturday.

Wheeler stepped into the starting five and produced a scoring-heavy line with a highly efficient shooting effort. The double-digit scoring effort was Wheeler's third in the last four games overall and netted a season-high point total.