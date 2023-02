Wheeler contributed 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and one block across 17 minutes in Windy City's 116-112 win over Santa Cruz on Thursday.

Wheeler turned in a solid performance off the bench relative to his minutes, getting back into double digits in the scoring column for the first time since Jan. 20. The 24-year-old is likely to continue in a relatively modest second-unit role unless there are multiple injuries to Windy City's forwards.