Aaron White: Garnering interest from Washington
White has garnered interest from the Wizards and could sign with the club during the offseason, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Washington has held White's rights since drafting him with the 49th overall pick in 2015. The 26-year-old has suited up for the organization's summer-league entry in the past and was interested in signing with Washington last offseason before ultimately returning to Lithuanian club Zalgiris Kaunas for a second straight campaign. It's unclear if the Wizards would be willing to extend him a deal with meaningful guaranteed money attached to it, which could motivate White to remain overseas in pursuit of a more lucrative offer.
