Gaddy amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an efficient shooting night while continuing to register assists at a high rate. The guard has also made significant strides at the charity stripe, hitting 73.5 percent of his attempts this year, which is up from 54.8 percent last season. Though his efficiency at the line has improved, his shooting from the field has slipped, as he's netting shots at just a 44.8 percent clip, down from 55.7 percent last year while attempting less than three more attempts per game.