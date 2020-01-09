Abdul Gaddy: Dropping dimes at high rate
Gaddy amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 117-108 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
The 27-year-old enjoyed an efficient shooting night while continuing to register assists at a high rate. The guard has also made significant strides at the charity stripe, hitting 73.5 percent of his attempts this year, which is up from 54.8 percent last season. Though his efficiency at the line has improved, his shooting from the field has slipped, as he's netting shots at just a 44.8 percent clip, down from 55.7 percent last year while attempting less than three more attempts per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...