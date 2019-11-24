Abdul Gaddy: Drops 14 dimes Friday
Gaddy registered nine points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 assists, four rebounds and a block across 35 minutes during Friday's G League loss to the Hustle.
Gaddy commanded the offense and found the open man Friday, as his 14 assists marked a season high. Through five games this season, Gaddy is averaging 8.4 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.
