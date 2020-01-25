Gaddy tallied 12 points (6-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 20 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 144-140 G League loss to the Legends.

Gaddy got his teammates involved early and often, registering a season-high 20 assists. He struggled from the field, though, hitting six of his 20 field goals while coming up empty on both attempts from beyond the arc. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 12.2 points, 8.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 34.7 minutes through 29 G League games.