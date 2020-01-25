Abdul Gaddy: Drops 20 dimes
Gaddy tallied 12 points (6-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 20 assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Thursday's 144-140 G League loss to the Legends.
Gaddy got his teammates involved early and often, registering a season-high 20 assists. He struggled from the field, though, hitting six of his 20 field goals while coming up empty on both attempts from beyond the arc. On the season, the 27-year-old is averaging 12.2 points, 8.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds over 34.7 minutes through 29 G League games.
More News
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.