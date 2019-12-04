Gaddy tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and a block across 38 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 124-115 loss to Iowa.

Gaddy enjoyed a strong shooting night, resulting in a season-high 17 points. He tacked on eight assists, two rebounds and block to make for a productive fantasy performance. His plus-two net rating made him the only starter to finish with a positive rating, which appears to be a problem for a team who has now lost five straight games.