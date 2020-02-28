Gaddy was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Blue with a lower body injury.

The extent of the injury is unclear, and there's no available timeline for his return. In his stead, recently-acquired Scotty Hopson drew the start and finished with 16 points (6-10, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 16 minutes. He figures to keep contributing while Gaddy sits out.