Abdul Gaddy: Has lower body injury
Gaddy was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Blue with a lower body injury.
The extent of the injury is unclear, and there's no available timeline for his return. In his stead, recently-acquired Scotty Hopson drew the start and finished with 16 points (6-10, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 16 minutes. He figures to keep contributing while Gaddy sits out.
