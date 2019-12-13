Abdul Gaddy: Logs 42 minutes
Gaddy scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and added eight assists, six rebounds and one steal across 42 minutes of G League play during Wednesday's 98-96 loss to Salt Lake.
With one of the Blue's most-reliable players -- DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell -- out with an ankle injury, Gaddy stepped up and played all but six minutes of the game. Gaddy led the offense and distributed the ball well as evidenced by his eight assists. He was also active on the glass, bringing down six boards. It's unclear how long Akoon-Purcell will be out, but it appears as though the Blue will lean on its second-best player until its go-to man returns.
