Abdul Gaddy: Out Wednesday
Gaddy (knee) did not play in Wednesday's 111-109 win over the Herd.
Gaddy has played in 40 games with the Blue this season, averaging 10.2 points, 8.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in his second G League season. A critical part of the team's rotation, Gaddy will attempt to make a return March 1 against Northern Arizona.
