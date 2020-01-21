Gaddy finished with 27 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven assists and four rebounds across 39 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 129-125 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Gaddy posted a season-high 27 points, as he saw extended minutes while the G League Blue rolled with eight players Saturday. Gaddy started hot and continued to let it fly, marking a new season high in field-goal attempts as well. He's remained a steady producer of assists, averaging 8.1 per game, and will pull down a few boards on occasion as well. While he registered one of his best games this season, it's unlikely the the 27-year-old will continue to turn out this level of production on a nightly basis moving forward.