Gaddy finished with 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, two rebounds and one block across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-116 victory over the Austin Spurs.

Gaddy's found his touch recently, going 18-for-27 over his past two games from the field. He also added 10 assists Tuesday en route to collecting his fourth double-double of the season. On the season, Gaddy is averaging 11.8 points, 8.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 28 games.