Abdul Gaddy: Remains out
Gaddy did not play in Saturday's G League win over Iowa due to a lower body injury.
Gaddy's missed the past two contests while dealing with the injury. The extent of the injury remains unclear, and he's without a timeline for his return. His next opportunity to return is Mar. 4 when the Blue take on the Hustle.
