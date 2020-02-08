Gaddy collected 26 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-119 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Gaddy enjoyed an excellent shooting night, hitting 11 of 14 attempts along with three of four from beyond the arc. The 28-year-old has now put up four performances of 20 points or greater across his past seven games after failing to do so once in his first 26 G League games this season.