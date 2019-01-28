Gaddy totaled 10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists through 30 minutes Saturday against Northern Arizona.

Gaddy was efficient from the field, knocking down 83.3 percent of his field goals in a 96-88 victory at home. The 6-3 guard is having a strong year to this point, averaging 10.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists through 31 games (30 starts).