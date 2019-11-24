Gaddy scored 16 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with six assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to the Legends.

Gaddy's efficiency wasn't great, but his contributions in other areas helped to make it a solid outing for the 27-year-old. Gaddy maintains his hold on a starting job and should continue to see opportunities to find fantasy production.