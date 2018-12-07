Gaddy scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and tallied nine assists to go along with three rebounds in the win Thursday over the Red Claws.

Gaddy is averaging 10.3 points, 7.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds through 12 games this year as the starting point guard for the Blue.

