Mokoka finished with 6 points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 114-105 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Mokoka struggled to make an impact off the bench, missing four shots including three from the charity stripe. Expect him to bounce back next game as one of the main scorers off the bench.