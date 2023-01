Mokoka finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 9 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 118-116 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Even though Mokoka was active on the glass and scored in the double digits, he struggled from the field, missing eight shots including three from deep. As one of the primary sharpshooters for the Blue, expect him to bounce back next game.